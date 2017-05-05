A soggy morning, then some clearing & storms this afternoon

Overnight the rainfall has spread from north to south across the region, and now we will have a very damp start to our Friday. Periods of rain will continue through late morning, so plan for steady rain during the morning commute with the rain easing up by noon. Rainfall totals by then will range from 0.2-0.7″. We expect the sun to peek through for the afternoon, which will aid in the development of pop-up showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. Total rainfall for Friday will range between 1 to 2 inches. Winds will be constant throughout the day between 10 and 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph at times.

This low that brought the rain lifts northward tonight and stalls over Quebec for the weekend. A persistent northwest breeze will provide seasonably cool conditions for an extended stretch. The initial arrival of the chilly air will spark a few showers on Saturday, primarily during the afternoon. Plans for the weekend will need to prepare for spotty showers Saturday, along with cloudy and cool conditions for both Saturday and Sunday.

Much of next week remains roughly 10 degrees cooler than average. For most days, highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the lower 40s.

