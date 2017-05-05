Don’t worry about the price. Don’t worry about gas mileage. Just make it go anywhere and make it luxurious. That’s the approach to the Lexus LX 570.

Basically unchanged from last year, the sticker is more than $90,000 when ordering a few options. With high ground clearance, all-wheel-drive, and room for eight, it’s an alternative to the British Range Rover.

You sit high above traffic when piloting the LX from your leather-covered perch. The seats are just as comfy as they look.

If you get lost, there’s a foot-wide navigation screen to help get back on track; too bad you have to use the quirky mouse-like interface because it’s very imprecise. Otherwise, this is a well-designed place to bide the time while heading to your mountain retreat.

When you take a look at the center console of the LX 570, you can tell what a serious off-road machine this is. It’s all here; an adjustable suspension, lockable differentials with high and low range, and a crawl mode for really serious off-road maneuvering.”

Row two is roomy and the seats are power adjustable. Access to row three is good because the seats tumble forward.

Cargo space falls short because of the unusual row three seating. The seats fold to the sides and take up a lot of room. Deploying them is a combination of push-button power and arm power.

There’s only one engine available: 5.7 liters of V8 power cranking out 383 horses. It drinks premium by the bucket. I averaged about 14 miles per gallon.

Despite its off-road prowess, the ride is smooth and controlled. Electronic driving aids help in managing this big machine around town.

So, for the 2017 Lexus LX 570, I say thumbs up to the luxury, off-road ability, and quality construction; thumbs down to the small cargo space, poor gas mileage, and quirky navigation controller.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...