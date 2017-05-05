2 teens charged with robberies in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two city teenagers are accused of three robberies and police say they may have committed others that have not yet been reported.

Angel Molina, 19, and Laquan Bennem, 16, are accused of beating and robbing people at knifepoint on Thursday afternoon. Bennem is charged as an adult and both face counts of robbery, criminal conspiracy, robbery of motor vehicle, and aggravated assault, city police said.

Molina and Bennem were placed in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.

One of the alleged victims said the pair approached him in the 300 block of South Queen Street. He said they directed him to an alley in the 500 block of Howard Avenue where they punched and kicked him before taking his cell phone and cash.

Another man reported that he was parked outside a convenience store in the 400 block of South Duke Street when the pair asked him for a ride. While the two were in his vehicle, he said they put a knife to his throat, removed the keys from the ignition, then assaulted and robbed him.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...