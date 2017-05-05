2 Pennsylvania lawmakers react to healthcare bill

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – While speaking to leaders in York on Friday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) said he plans to oppose the healthcare bill passed by the House.

“The Republican majority and the administration have chosen to focus on appeal,” he said. “I will oppose that vigorously.”

Casey said the American Healthcare Act faces a long fight in the Senate.

“I will not be part of this effort to decimate Medicaid,” he said. “It’s not repeal and replace, it’s repeal and decimate Medicaid program that covers 1.1-million kids in Pennsylvania.”

Casey called the largely Republican-backed bill a tax giveaway for the wealthy. He added that only five percent of people with preexisting conditions would be covered and that 24 million Americans would lose insurance.

“This is one of the few times when you have virtually every healthcare organization on the same page – the American Medical Association, the hospital association, the Academy of Pediatrics – group after group that knows more about health care than any member of Congress are telling us this bad legislation.”

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania) voted yes on the bill. He said he got onboard when amendments were made to help costs come down and improve access to care.

“It’s better than what we have now, which is a healthcare system that’s in the death spiral,” Perry said. “It’s much improved from what it was six weeks ago, and something has to be done to stabilize the market and provide access to care for people.”

Both lawmakers said they anticipate changes in the Senate.

