York man accused of kidnapping, attempted homicide in missing persons case

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is facing charges he kidnapped and tried to kill a city woman before she was reported missing last month.

John Lynn, 51, is accused of hitting 41-year-old Kimberly Phillips in the head and pushing her into a brick wall, then dragging her as she tried to remove a suitcase from his Jeep Grand Cherokee on April 4, according to charging documents filed Monday.

Police said when Phillips fell from the Jeep, Lynn put the SUV into reverse and backed over her. He then placed Phillips, described by witnesses as unconscious, in the front passenger seat and drove away.

Lynn and Phillips were found in Baltimore County two days later. She told police she did not regain consciousness until they were in Maryland.

Lynn has been jailed in Baltimore County since April 6. He will be charged in York County with counts including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

