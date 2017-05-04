What’s Going Around: Poison ivy, tick bites and allergies

Medical experts at Summit Urgent Cares and Walk-in clinics in Cumberland and Franklin counties report increases in patients being seen for poison ivy and tick bites.

“Not all contact dermatitis is caused by poison ivy,” Summit providers said. “It could be caused by poison oak or poison sumac, but they all cause an itchy rash, which is not contagious, and are treated the same. Most often, the rash can be treated at home with over-the-counter steroid creams and an antihistamine. If the rash is spreading or located on the face, it’s best to be seen by a provider, who can prescribe an oral steroid.”

For tick bites, they remind patients that the rash can appear up to two or three weeks after the bite occurred. A small amount of redness at the site of a bite is normal, but redness or a rash that is 5 to 6 centimeters or larger is not, they said.

Summit providers also report an increase in strep throat and allergies.

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics also reports seeing an increase in insect bites, specifically mosquitoes and ticks.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman says to try to avoid going out at dusk or dark, as this is when mosquitoes are most active. If you can, wear long sleeves and pants and use an insect repellent that contains DEET.

“It is a toxic chemical in large quantities, so we recommend using a lower percentage, seven percent, for children,” Zimmerman said. “We tell parents to only apply it once per day and be sure to wash the skin at the end of the day to get any residual repellent off the skin.”

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics also saw an increase in tick bites.

Dr. Joan Thode said that many parents voice concern about the safety of DEET. However she said it is very safe for kids, when used appropriately.

“A concentration of 10 to 30 percent DEET in a spray has been studied and is safe for babies and children older than the age of two months,” Thode said. “It should not be ingested or placed in contact with mucous membranes, like those of the eyes, mouth or nose; therefore don’t spray the face or a child’s hands. Don’t spray on broken skin either.”

Thode also suggested not to place DEET under clothing or on skin covered by clothing. She said it should only be used on exposed skin.

If bug spray was applied to your child, make sure to bathe them prior to going to bed.

Thode said a product with 10 percent DEET will offer two hours of protection, whereas 30 percent DEET can give up to five hours of protection.

The FDA offers the following guidance when it comes to DEET and other insect-repelling products:

“Insect repellents containing DEET should not be used on children under 2 months of age. Oil of lemon eucalyptus products should not be used on children under 3 years of age.

When applying insect repellents to children, avoid their hands, around the eyes, and cut or irritated skin. Do not allow children to handle insect repellents. When using on children, apply to your own hands and then put it on the child. After returning indoors, wash your child’s treated skin or bathe the child. Clothes exposed to insect repellants should be washed with soap and water.”

Roseville doctors also reported a continued increase in seasonal allergy symptoms, such as allergic conjunctivitis, congestion, and dry cough and throat pain caused by post-nasal drainage.

They also report pink eye, ear infections and strep throat in moderate numbers.

WellSpan Medical Group providers said with pollen levels near their seasonal peak in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, seasonal allergies are certainly pervasive.

They offered the following advice for allergy sufferers:

“Doctors and clinicians recommend the use of non-drowsy antihistamines and nasal sprays. If coughing, wheezing or facial pressure and severe congestion persist, contact your doctor as these may require prescriptive treatment. For persistent or more severe symptoms, allergy testing is recommended.

For those allergic to pollen, it is recommended that they limit time outdoors, stay in air-conditioning, change home air filters monthly and keep windows closed both in the house and while traveling in the car. Other suggestions for decreasing allergy symptoms include: using a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA or double thickness filter twice a week to clean; and avoiding perfumes, smoke, paint fumes and other strong odors that can irritate the nasal passages.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...