Val’s Kids: Eric

Eric is a soft spoken teen with a kind heart. Eric loves to cook so he spent some time at Chocolate World decorating cupcakes and checking out the kitchen where the pastries are created. Eric is looking forward to attending culinary school. The young man has spent years in foster care, since the age of five. Eric has not lost hope in finding a forever family.

“I’m good at art, cooking on the grill. I get along great with people.” Eric Said. When it comes to a forever family, here’s what his caseworker is hoping he will find. “Ideally, a two parent male female traditional family, strong male role models but we will consider all families.” Marian Kolcun, Child Specific Recruitment Specialist said. Eric loves to read and enjoys sports, especially hockey.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

