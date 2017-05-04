Three non-profits team up to build 500 beds for kids in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Children sleeping on the floor is a reality for many kids in the Midstate, but three York County non-profits are coming together and building hundreds of beds for kids in need. The men building them are learning life lessons themselves.

Stacks of wood line a woodworking shop. It may not look impressive now, but what men will turn them into with impact hundreds of lives.

“We’re building beds here now. If a little girl wants a hot pink bed, we can make a hot pink bed,” said Danny Cox, director of Ladder to the Light.

Men at Ladder to the Light, a recovery home, enjoy making the beds from scratch. Their project is becoming even bigger after chiropractor Eric Osterberg, a volunteer with See More Good, visited Lifepath Christian Ministries.

“Eric said to me, ‘What would be the number one impact that you see that would make the biggest difference today?’ I said, ‘Without question, beds for children,'” said Matthew Carey, executive director of Lifepath Christian Ministries.

“Well, why hasn’t it happened yet? It just takes a group of people that decide we’re going to take this one project, and make it happen,” Osterberg said.

The three non-profits are making it happen.

“We’re anticipating to get 500 beds, and when I heard that number, I was floored,” Carey said.

See More Good is collecting monetary donations for supplies, the men at Ladder to the Light are making the beds, and Lifepath Christian Ministries will be distributing them.

“A lot of the homes we go into today, children have no beds,” Carey said. “There might be two milk crates and a piece of wood that they’re using as furniture.”

“We really don’t feel good about ourselves, and then we get to be involved in a project outside of ourselves, in the community, helping other people. To be honest, it catapults people into a new level they never know they had inside them,” Cox said.

The non-profits hope to have all 500 beds built by the end of this year. Materials for each bed cost $99. You can donate by going to See More Good’s website or calling Eric Osterberg at (717) 586-8316.

