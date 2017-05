YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Springettsbury Township man has died from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle last month.

Jason Taylor, 37, died Wednesday at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Taylor had been hospitalized since he was struck April 23 in the 3100 block of Druck Valley Road.

Springettsbury Township police are investigating the incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...