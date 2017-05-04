Priest, 77, pleads to $500k embezzlement, some for casinos

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The rector of a church-owned retirement home for Roman Catholic priests has admitted embezzling a half-million to pay for casino visits, high-end dinners and Philadelphia Pops concerts.

Monsignor William A. Dombrow has pleaded guilty to four federal wire fraud counts for skimming money over nine years from a Villa St. Joseph account he controlled.

The Philadelphia archdiocese runs the facility in Darby to house aging priests and treat those accused of sexual abuse.

Federal prosecutors say much of the stolen money came from insurance payments for priests who died and parishioners’ estates.

Lawyer Coley Reynolds says the 77-year-old priest agreed to cooperate as soon as he was confronted.

He faces about three years in prison under federal guidelines when he is sentenced in August.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s