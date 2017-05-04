Police investigate indecent exposure in Lancaster County

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a report of indecent exposure.

It happened Tuesday evening on North Farmersville Road at the Route 222 overpass.

Police say four teenage girls were riding bicycles when they saw a dark green, older model SUV, parked on the shoulder off of the road.

Officials say the drivers side door was open and the girls saw a man, wearing no clothing, sitting in the vehicle, fondling his genitals.

The SUV may have been a Chevrolet Blazer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

