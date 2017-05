When times get tough, relieving stress is key. Patrick Andrews prefers the finer things in life and thus has taken a liking to bath salts. What better way to bring together his two hobbies of Pinterest and relaxing baths then to teach our audience how they can make their very own bath salts with some common household items?

In honor of Mother’s Day, you can try out this cheap DIY gift for mom too!

