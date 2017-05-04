PennDOT marks start of Route 283 construction project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT on Thursday marked the start of an $89 million reconstruction project on six miles of Route 283 in Dauphin County.

PennDOT plans a total reconstruction of the highway between Eisenhower Boulevard in Lower Swatara Township and Route 341 in Londonderry Township.

During night work scheduled to begin in June, crews will mill and pave the shoulders and begin paving crossovers in the median, all in preparation for next year.

Rehabilitation work on the Newberry Road bridge over Route 283 is scheduled to start in mid-June, and rehabilitation of the Union Street and Vine Street bridge should begin in early July.

In 2019, a new traffic pattern will be established in the interchange between Route 283 and Interstate 283.

PennDOT says a new traffic signal will be installed at the west end of the bridge that carries Route 283 over the I-283 connection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and a new ramp will be built from the location of the traffic signal to the entrance of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

When the new traffic signal and ramp are complete, the existing loop ramp from Route 283 westbound to I-283 southbound will be removed.

The overall project is scheduled for completion in late 2020.

