Owners of biofuel company indicted on conspiracy, false statement charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County-based biodiesel company and its co-owners have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they were involved in a scheme to fraudulently claim more than $10 million in EPA renewable fuels credits.

The indictment charges Ben Wootton, 52, of Enola; Race Miner, 48, of Buena Vista, Colorado; and Keystone Biofuels, Inc., located in Shiremanstown and later in Camp Hill, with conspiracy and false statements.

The company produced and sold biodiesel for use as transportation fuel. According to the indictment, the fuel produced by Keystone did not meet standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials as required for the credits.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office says Keystone, Wootton and Miner created fraudulent documentation, manipulated samples for laboratory testing, and made false entries into an EPA tracking system in violation of the Clean Air Act.

