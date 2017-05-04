New cash crop brings beauty and money to area

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Along otherwise bleak roads in Cumberland County, you might have seen a glimmering sea of gold flowers stretching into the distance.

That same sight to farmer Leon Ewing.

“It reminds me of money,” Ewing said.

Money is the driver behind rapeseed, Cumberland County’s newest cash crop.

“This is the first year that we’ve planted it,” Ewing said on Deitch’s Farm in Mechanicsburg. “Perdue came to us and asked if we were interested.”

“The pod will open up and the seed comes out, and it goes through the machine and that’s actually what we crush for the oil,” Andrew Smyre with Perdue said.

He says rapeseed produces a unique oil that works well in plastics.

“From grocery bags to Saran Wrap, to commercial industrial plastic uses,” Smyre said. “Last year we had about 500 acres growing from the greater Allentown area, and this year we contracted more growers and came west of the river this year.”

There are 1,500 acres of rapeseed planted across the state, with 250 of those in Cumberland County.

Perdue’s goal is to have 5,000 acres in Pennsylvania in two years.

They say it’s no loss to our other moneymaking crops.

“The percentage of acres that we’re talking about is so small in compared to the massive amount of wheat and small grain acres, that the impact is minimal,” Smyre said. “We think we can do 50 to 60 dollars more an acre for this crop than we do profiting off of wheat.”

That’s what caught the farmer’s eye.

“I mean the name of the game is to make money,” Ewing said. “And right now, they’re projecting that this is a hot crop to have.”

We only have less than a week left of the beautiful yellow flowers. They turn green before harvest in June, which is when the farmers will see how much cash rapeseed makes them.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...