Millersburg festival will help make holidays brighter

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When thousands gather for the 28th Annual Millersburg Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend, they’ll be helping to make the holidays brighter.

Organizers of the festival, Millersburg Area Working Together (MAWT), plans to donate a portion of its proceeds to assist in the purchase of energy efficient LED lights to power the borough’s holiday displays.

“One LED bulb can cost up to ten dollars. Just one, and there are hundreds,” says Hayley Shoop, a MAWT member who also operates Millersburg Hardware, Inc. on Market Street. “The lights that are currently used on the large Christmas tree in the square, as well as lights strung throughout all of the streets, are mostly old fashioned incandescent.”

According to Millersburg Borough Manager, Chris McGann, the borough’s annual holiday display is made possible by fundraising by the local Lions Club. The combination of purchasing new bulbs to replace old ones that have burnt out of been stolen, plus the purchase of greens and trees on which the bulbs are strung, and the cost of electricity between late November and early January comes at a total price of up to $6,000. The donation by MAWT is welcome.

“The money comes from the fees that vendors pay for their space at the festival, and other things,” says Shoop. “We will also make donations to assist with other community needs, including the Millersburg pool, which requires some upgrades.”

This year, visitors to the Cherry Blossom festival will see more pink petals on the ground than blooming in trees on the square, says Shoop.

“This year, they’re (the trees) are not cooperating as well as last year,” she adds. “The weather kind of threw a kink in it. There aren’t many blooms left on the trees, but there are lot of them all over the ground.”

The 28th Annual Millersburg Cherry Blossom Festival happens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

