Middletown & Hummelstown Railroad restoration plan met with safety concerns

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A plan by the Middletown & Hummelstown Railroad to restore round trip service between the two towns is being met with safety concerns.

On Wednesday, a room full of opposition stakeholders gathered in Derry Township for a joint meeting with The Borough of Hummelstown and other groups. The opponents say the M&H plan to use state grant dollars to repair its tracks in Hummelstown and add freight service could usher in a list of public safety dangers. Some fear possible accdents involving trains carrying hazardous materials through residential areas, while others focused on the dangers of the train crossing a busy section of Route 322.

“We seem to be painted in Hummelstown as the bad guy. Here in Middletown, we’re accepted,” said Wendell Dillinger, CEO of M&H Railroad.

Dillinger says crossing Route 322 is nothing new, it just hasn’t happened regularly since 2011. During that year, a section of tracks was washed out by a tropical storm, and has never been fully repaired. Additionally, a wye, which enables a locomotive to detach from its cars and turn around on a track, was destroyed during a construction project several years ago in Hummelstown. As a result, it has been impossible for trains from Middletown to make round trips to Hummelstown and back. The $220,500 in Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) grants would pay for the Hummelstown portion of repairs. Dillinger says the railroad intends to upgrade outdated rail crossing signals along Route 322, replacing them with bright overhead LED lighting.

Officials with Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Lower Dauphin School District were among others offering opposition to the restored service.

“We have significant concerns regarding the impact it could have on our patients,” said Alan Brechbill, Executive Director. “Ambulances are crossing those tracks on a daily basis. We estimate there could be 50 crossings a day.”

Dillinger says he understand concerns, but feels people are exaggerating the dangers presented by both the rail crossing and hazardous materials that could be transported by rail.

“They’re already passing right through Hershey and Hummelstown before they get here,” adds Dillinger. “If we could link to Hummelstown, we could save 5, 6 7 days on freight delivery times for our customers.”

According to Dillinger current freight customers include a company that imports powdered plastic used for manufacturing windows. Another customer deals in chemicals.

