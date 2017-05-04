Marino turns down possible pick as next drug czar

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Rep. Tom Marino says he’s turned a possible appointment to be the next national drug czar.

The four-term Republican from Williamsport said in a statement Thursday that he’s withdrawing his name from consideration due to a critical illness in his family.

“I have, with regret and the utmost respect, informed the White House that I must withdraw my name from consideration for Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy,” Marino said in the statement.

“I thank the President for the enormous honor of considering me for this lead role in the effort to address one of the most pressing issues facing our nation and my state today: the opioid epidemic,” he said. “I will remain in Congress and continue to support President Trump in whatever way I can.”

Marino was said to be the top candidate for the job. He was a U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania’s Middle District under President George W. Bush.

His 10th congressional district includes Juniata and Mifflin counties and part of Perry County.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...