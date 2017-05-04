Man struck by car in Palmyra, flown from scene

WHTM Staff Published:

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was struck by a car late Thursday afternoon in Lebanon County, prompting a response from a medical helicopter.

According to police, a 51-year-old Hummelstown man was struck around 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Palmyra.

The striking vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, was driven by James Seltzer, according to police.

The victim was flown from the scene to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Seltzer, 81, of Palmyra, was not injured.

The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating the crash.

