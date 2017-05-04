Man found not guilty of attempted homicide in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man charged last year with attempted homicide in Carlisle has been found not guilty.

Chad Stanbeck, 44, of Carlisle, was accused of shooting another man last May in the 1300 block of North Pitt Street.

Police said the other man was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to court documents, Stanbeck was also found not guilty on other charges of aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited firearm possession.

