Man found not guilty of attempted homicide in Carlisle

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man charged last year with attempted homicide in Carlisle has been found not guilty.

Chad Stanbeck, 44, of Carlisle, was accused of shooting another man last May in the 1300 block of North Pitt Street.

Police said the other man was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to court documents, Stanbeck was also found not guilty on other charges of aggravated assault, burglary and prohibited firearm possession.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s