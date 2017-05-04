Man charged with assaulting wife in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An 83-year-old man is accused of assaulting his wife in Lancaster County.

Police responded Wednesday to the 400 block of New Holland after a woman reported her husband pushed her during an argument, causing her to fall and strike her head on a concrete floor.

The victim told police her husband, Eugene Matlock Jr., was responsible.

Matlock was arrested and charged with simple assault.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, which was then posted by a bail bondsman.

The New Holland Police Department did not provide the victim’s condition Thursday in a release detailing the alleged assault.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...