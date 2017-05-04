Isn’t it moronic: Morissette manager sad over ‘stupid’ theft

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Singer Alanis Morissette says her former manager stole from her and other clients to fuel a lavish life even she couldn’t afford.

Former money manager Jonathan Schwartz was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after Morissette asked for a harsh punishment.

Schwartz embezzled more than $7 million from Morissette and others.

A judge ordered him to pay back $8.6 million.

Schwartz cried and apologized at sentencing, saying he’ll spend the rest of his life asking for forgiveness.

Morissette says Schwartz stole her financial security and robbed her of her dreams.

She says Schwartz would have bankrupted her if she hadn’t fired him and hired someone who discovered the theft.

Schwartz blamed his crimes on a gambling addiction but Morissette says he was jetting to exotic locations and living large.

