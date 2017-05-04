Isn’t it moronic: Morissette manager sad over ‘stupid’ theft

The Associated Press Published:
Alanis Morissette
Singer Alanis Morissette, left, arrives with attorney Allen Grodsky at U.S. federal court for the sentencing in the embezzlement case of her former manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Schwartz pleaded guilty earlier this year after admitting he embezzled more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Singer Alanis Morissette says her former manager stole from her and other clients to fuel a lavish life even she couldn’t afford.

Former money manager Jonathan Schwartz was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after Morissette asked for a harsh punishment.

Schwartz embezzled more than $7 million from Morissette and others.

A judge ordered him to pay back $8.6 million.

Schwartz cried and apologized at sentencing, saying he’ll spend the rest of his life asking for forgiveness.

Morissette says Schwartz stole her financial security and robbed her of her dreams.

She says Schwartz would have bankrupted her if she hadn’t fired him and hired someone who discovered the theft.

Schwartz blamed his crimes on a gambling addiction but Morissette says he was jetting to exotic locations and living large.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s