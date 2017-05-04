Increasing clouds today, soaking rain tomorrow

A chilly start this morning (thanks to mainly clear skies last night) could lead to some isolated frosty spots. Those areas should be few and far between, but plenty of locations will be chilly this morning…frost or no frost. Grab the jacket when heading to work or school today. Clouds will quickly increase ahead of the next rainmaker that will move in tonight. Expect a mainly cloudy afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. It will also be breezy again later today, but with today’s winds coming in from the Atlantic.

A large area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain tonight and Friday. Rain will not arrive until this evening, likely after sunset. For some locations, it will take until after midnight tonight before any rain falls. A steady stream of rain reaches the area tomorrow morning. The bulk of tomorrow’s rainfall will occur during the morning with periods of rain continuing for Friday afternoon and evening. Total rainfall will range between 1 to 2 inches. There could also be some thunderstorms tomorrow too. This low will then stall over New England for the weekend and bring a persistent feed of unseasonably chilly air. Plan for lots of clouds on Saturday with a steady breeze and spotty showers as temperatures stay in the 50s. Sunday remains cloudy and chilly. Temperatures early next week will stay cool, and frost chances will need to be monitored Monday and Tuesday mornings.

