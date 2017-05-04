Harrisburg woman charged with forging names on election petition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman is accused of forging signatures on a petition to get Mayor Eric Papenfuse on the Democratic ballot for the mayoral primary election.

Barbara A. Lee, 49, is charged with forgery, identity theft, and perjury under the Election Code.

According to charging documents filed by the Dauphin County district attorney’s office, Lee forged the signatures of three people then falsely claimed under oath that she legally obtained the signatures.

A woman whose name appeared on the petition told investigators she requested a copy after receiving a thank you letter from Papenfuse. She said she was surprised to see her name and her husband’s on the petition because the couple was in Florida at the time.

Lee was employed by the Papenfuse campaign from February through March. Detectives said she confessed to forging only the three signatures.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...