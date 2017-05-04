‘Handmaid’ wins 2nd season as Hulu unveils live-TV option

The Associated Press Published:
This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, "The Handmaid's Tale." The series has won a second season from Hulu. "The Handmaid's Tale," adapted from the acclaimed Margaret Atwood novel and starring Elisabeth Moss, premiered April 26 as Hulu’s biggest-ever series debut. (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Just a week after premiering, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has won a second season from Hulu, which also is bringing aboard Alec Baldwin for an upcoming drama series about events that led to the 9/11 attacks.

The subscription service also on Wednesday announced its launch of an optional upgrade that delivers multiple channels of live programming as well as streaming content.

Future straight-to-series originals include “Marvel’s Runaways,” a coming-of-age action drama, and “The First,” a drama set in the near future about the first human mission to Mars.

Alec Baldwin will guest star in “The Looming Tower,” a new 10-episode series also starring Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard.

