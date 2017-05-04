Gov. Wolf comments on opponent Wagner’s confrontation video

“I told you all about trackers,” Sen. Scott Wagner (R-York) said to a private group he was addressing at The Country Club of York on Tuesday.

He explained that trackers are photographers from political opponents that record a candidate’s every movement, hoping to catch them saying or doing something wrong or embarrassing.

Wagner then confronted the man videotaping his speech in the back of the ballroom.

“I’m a member here and you’re not a member and you’re trespassing,” Wagner said to the photographer, a tracker for the liberal DC-based group American Bridge.

The confrontation continued with Wagner taking his primary camera. But the tracker struck paydirt with his cell phone camera as the men moved into a hallway outside the ballroom.

“Can I please have my camera back?” the unidentified tracker asks as Wagner moves toward him. “It’s my property.”

With that, Wagner swipes at the cell phone camera and tells the tracker to stop recording. The cameraman accuses Wagner of assaulting him. The senator vehemently denies that and accuses the tracker of trespassing.

Democrats proclaimed Wagner “unhinged” and sent the video everywhere.

Gov. Tom Wolf, who is being challenged by Wagner, spoke of the incident for the first time Thursday following an unrelated news conference in Dauphin County.

“I have trackers,” Wolf said. “That’s something you have if you’re in elected office. That’s just a fact of life. They’re there and you accept that.”

Except Wagner didn’t – and won’t – just accept it.

“This is an organization based out of DC called American Bridge, funded by George Soros, funded by the public sector unions like AFSCME and PSEA, all of Tom Wolf’s friends,” Wagner said. “It is what it is.”

What it is – and what it’s going to be – is a bare-knuckle battle for the governorship. Wagner released a newsletter Thursday explaining his side of the story under the headline “Democrat Dirty Tricks.”

He wrote, in part, “I have zero tolerance for thugs who think they can harass, intimidate, and bully me into backing down.”

Spring Garden Township police responded to the “disturbance” at the Country Club of York. The department in a statement released Wednesday said the investigation is active and ongoing.

