GOP revs up to ‘Eye of the Tiger’ for vote, Dems sing bye

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like boxers before a big fight, Republicans pumped themselves up with music hours before they voted to dismantle Democrat Barack Obama’s health care law.

It was Survivor’s 1980s anthem “Eye of the Tiger” and Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “Takin’ Care of Business,” as GOP leaders met with the rank and file and House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke of the magnitude of the moment.

As the votes were cast, Democrats serenaded the Republicans with “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye,” certain that the GOP will lose seats in next year’s midterms as constituents find out what the bill would do to their health care.

The emotions — and songs — spilled over after years of partisan warring over health care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...