Deputy files federal sexual harassment lawsuit against Lancaster County sheriff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A deputy sheriff who says she was sexually harassed by Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese has filed a federal lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit filed April 18 in U.S. District Court claims Reese created a hostile work environment with pervasive, sexually offensive and sometimes pornographic emails.

In the filing, Jessica Padilla, says she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October, and since more than 180 days have passed since then, she is entitled to sue regardless of the EEOC proceedings.

Padilla’s lawsuit says Reese told her she was “hot” and “sexy” in emails that began when she was an intern. She said was afraid to complain during her internship because she was afraid she would not be hired.

After Padilla was hired, she says Reese began sending graphic sexual stories that made it abundantly clear that he desired a sexual relationship with her. She says she told Reese she had a boyfriend and was in a committed relationship, but he paid no attention to that.

The suit also names Lancaster County, saying it failed to properly monitor the sheriff’s office.

Reese has been on paid administrative leave since July, but he has refused to step down from the $90,000 a year position he was elected to in 2011.

Lancaster County commissioners say Reese admitted to sending the emails. They have called for his resignation, but they do not have the authority to terminate an elected official.

The state House of Representatives last month voted 189-0 to give the House Judiciary Committee the powers needed to investigate Reese.

If the committee finds grounds for impeachment, a resolution would need to be passed by the full House. A civil trial in the Senate would then follow to determine if he should be removed from office.

The last time an elected official in Pennsylvania was impeached was in 1994.

