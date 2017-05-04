Convicted state lawmaker wants pension restored

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former leader of Pennsylvania’s Senate who served prison time for corruption is seeking to have his $20,000-a-month pension restored.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the State Employees’ Retirement System board is voting on the appeal by Robert Mellow. The 74-year-old Scranton-area legislator lost the retirement benefit when he pleaded guilty in May 2012.

After his decades of service, Mellow was entitled to $246,000 a year.

It’s not clear when the board will decide, but the next meeting is June 14.

Mellow was charged with tapping Senate staff for political fundraising and campaign work.

His lawyers argue Mellow’s crime wasn’t comparable to any of the state crimes listed in the pension forfeiture law, because he was convicted in federal court.

Mellow was sentenced to 16 months in prison; he was released in March 2014.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

