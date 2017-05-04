Conestoga man arrested for child sexual abuse

By Published:
Gary J. Williams Sr. (submitted)

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a girl when she was 12 and 13 years old.

Gary J. Williams Sr., 48, is accused of assaulting the girl multiple times at his Conestoga Township home between January 2016 and January 2017, Southern Regional police said.

Williams is charged with 10 criminal counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $175,000 bail.

