Combi USA recalls stroller, car seat combos for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Combi USA is recalling a stroller and car seat combination because the seat can disengage from the stroller’s frame, posing a fall hazard to infants.

The recall is for Combi Shuttle model strollers and car seats, which when used together are called a travel system. The strollers and car seats have model number 6100027 or 6100100 printed on a label on the base of the car seat and stroller’s leg.

No injuries have been reported.

Parents should stop using the recalled strollers with the car seats attached and contact Combi for a free repair, which consists of straps to secure the car seat to the stroller.

The strollers and car seats can be used separately.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...