Columbia man faces life for 3rd-strike sentence for rape

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Columbia man faces a possible life sentence for raping and beating a woman in 2015.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says it filed a notice to seek a third-strike sentence against Thomas M. Matthews.

Matthews, 37, was convicted in January on charges including rape and aggravated assault. He will be sentenced on May 31.

The district attorney’s office filed a motion of intent to seek a mandatory sentence of at least 25 years because Matthews has at least two previous violent crime convictions. The motion says Matthews potentially faces a life sentence.

He was convicted in Arizona of aggravated robbery in 2004 and of kidnapping and aggravated assault in 2010.

Matthews also faces new charges of aggravated assault and related counts for beating another inmate last month at Lancaster County Prison.

Authorities say the inmate was returning to his cell when Matthews followed him, closed the cell door, then kicked and punched him until the inmate was unconscious.

