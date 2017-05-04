Car hits house in Cumberland County

New Cumberland, PA. ( WHTM) – Police are investigating after a car crashes into a house in Cumberland County.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Poplar Avenue in New Cumberland.

Police say the vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into the home’s front porch.

No one was injured.

Police believe speed may have been a factor.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

