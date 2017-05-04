Author Spotlight: Nick Soderstom’s College Smart

College Smart will show you in clear, simple terms how you can use breakthroughs from the science of learning to study smarter in college—or for anything else, for that matter. Backed by decades of research from university learning labs, the techniques in College Smart are surprising, counter-intuitive, and best of all, have been shown to really work. College Smart will teach you the fundamentals of how to learn and will change the way you study forever.

We were joined by one of the authors of College Smart, Nick Soderstom, in today’s Author Spotlight.

