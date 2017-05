2017 is the 40th anniversary of The ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia and nurse Sue Walsh and her team just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the ALS Clinic at Hershey Medical Center.

In today’s show, Sue talked about the upcoming Walk to Defeat ALS, and discussed the patient care at the clinic.

The ALS Association- Hershey Walk to Defeat ALS

Hershey Medical Center

June 3, 2017, Registration starts at 9:00 AM

Registration details: www.hersheywalktodefeatals.org

