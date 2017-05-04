4 arrested in ongoing fentanyl investigation in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people have been arrested as authorities investigate fentanyl distribution in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed search warrants Wednesday in the 200 block of College Avenue in Chambersburg and in the 1400 block of State Street in Greene Township.

Authorities discovered over 250 suspected fentanyl pills at the Chambersburg location, as well as money, other pills that have not been identified and two handguns.

Mike and Cindy Jo Wood were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both were arraigned and jailed on $300,000 bail.

At the Greene Township location, authorities found over 550 suspected fentanyl pills, along with two handguns.

Justin Chandler and Stephanie Holtry were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both were arraigned and jailed on $500,000 bail.

According to a release from the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the drug investigation is ongoing and future arrests are expected.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Franklin County is urged to contact the Franklin County Drug Task Force by calling 1-800-344-3127 or emailing tips@drugtaskforce.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at drugtaskforce.org.

