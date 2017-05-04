2 arrested for Lemoyne home burglary

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested after a home burglary in Lemoyne.

Emily Behney, 35, and Robert Behney, 38, are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and flight to avoid apprehension.

West Shore Regional police said they were dispatched to a home Wednesday afternoon after a caller saw a man and woman walking through backyards.

Responding officers discovered a burglary had just occurred at a nearby home, and while searching the area they found the pair on the Market Street Bridge.

Both fled into a heavy wooded area on City Island and eventually into the Susquehanna River, police said.

The pair was eventually taken into custody and placed in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 each.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...