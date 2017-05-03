Voters searching for distinction between Harrisburg mayoral candidates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – All five Democratic candidates for Harrisburg mayor participated in Tuesday night’s debate at the Midtown Campus of Harrisburg Area Community College.

Incumbent Eric Papenfuse, Gloria Martin-Roberts, Jennie Jenkins, Lewis Butts and Anthony Harrell spoke about their vision for the City of Harrisburg.

Susan Coleman says she wanted to hear the candidates, but she said they seemed to say the same things.

“It seemed like they said the same things on most of the issues,” Coleman said. “I’m still not sure who I will vote for, but at some point, I will decide.”

Pollster Jim Lee says debates can really help candidates trying to unseat the incumbent.

“A lot of the candidates don’t have the money or name recognition,” Lee said. “They can use this platform, especially if its being streamed live, as an opportunity to get their message out, and not have to spend money.”

Lee says that candidates hope that the incumbent or front runner makes a mistake that they can capitalize on.

“If they say something out of the ordinary or politically incorrect,” Lee said, “it can become a big story and throw that candidate off message.”

The candidates will square off again on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton and again on May 11 at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center at 7 p.m.

The primary is May 16.

