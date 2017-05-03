Turkey terrorizes turnpike trucker

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Kentucky truck driver will tell you he had a memorable trip down the Pennsylvania Turnpike last week. And he’s really ‘talking turkey.’

Douglas Brown of Kentucky was driving his rig westbound on the Turnpike in Upper Frankford Township, Cumberland County last Wednesday afternoon when a wild turkey flew through his windshield. The turkey missed hitting Brown and ended up in the sleeper compartment of the rig behind the driver.

According to a state police report, Brown managed to guide the rig safely to the shoulder of the highway. The turkey, still alive, apparently collected its thoughts, and then, on its own, flew out of the truck.

Brown was uninjured. The truck which sustained heavy damage had to be towed.

