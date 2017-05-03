Suspect wanted for hair extension theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a suspect wanted for stealing hair extensions from a Dauphin County store.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, the theft happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Beauty Point store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road.

A female suspect, captured by a surveillance camera, took a box of blonde hair extensions without paying, according to police.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Watch.

