Suspect sought in hit and run crash in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating a hit and run crash last Thursday in the borough.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Penn St.

Police say a dark colored sedan traveled struck a parked sedan. The driver got out of the car and inspected the damage before driving west on W. Penn St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-4121.

