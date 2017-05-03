Substitute Teachers Service: Teacher Appreciation Week

The Substitute Teachers Service helps school districts and teachers by providing substitute teachers when needed. This allows teachers the ability to take time off from work (for sick days and professional development) without worrying that their classrooms are not covered for the day.

Substitute teachers provide a bridge to continue the learning while the full time teacher is out of the classroom. This allows the teachers the ability to come back to the classroom and proceed with their lesson plans as scheduled.

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, we sat down with JR Godwin of the STS to learn more about the service.

