Sexual assault victim reprimands Elizabethtown College

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown College student was blogging Wednesday for the first time since she was sexually, physically and mentally abused on campus by another student from May to September last year.

The victim says she tried on-campus counseling but wasn’t given any help, tools or resources. She says more progressive action needs to be taken, like resources to help file a PFA, which she did alone.

“[Elizabethtown College needs to] have someone to support and help [students] afterward,” she said. “I have been diagnosed with depressions, anxiety and PTSD, and I’m basically alone.”

The 19-year-old junior is also disappointed in the college for reprimanding her with a written report when she punched the former boyfriend in self-defense. The school was going to suspend the accused assaulter, but he withdrew from the school before action could be taken.

You can see her full blog post here: https://spanishblogfrancescagalarza.wordpress.com/2017/05/03/a-letter-to-elizabethtown-college/

Elizabethtown College released this statement in response to the blog:

“Elizabethtown College is committed to supporting victims and survivors of sexual harassment in all its forms, including but not limited to domestic violence and relationship violence. The College provides individuals with on-campus counseling, coordinates with law enforcement, and offers other remedial measures intended to mitigate the effects of sexual harassment. The College also recognizes that the healing process is different for each student, and we have the personnel and policies in place to help victims and survivors wherever they are in that process.

Elizabethtown College is aware of a blog post published on a third-party’s website that relates to a student’s experience at the College. The College is addressing the matter and will continue to do so. Federal law prohibits the College from commenting further on this specific matter.

As a leader of the “It’s On Us PA” initiative launched by Gov. Wolf, the College does not—and will not—tolerate sexual harassment in any form, and the Colleges has the will and resources available to meet this challenge head-on. We will continue to work with our students, faculty, and staff to help foster an environment free from sexual harassment so that all have equal access to the rich educational opportunities here at Elizabethtown.”

