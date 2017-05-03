Sen. Wagner caught on camera. Did he assault a photographer? Or toss a trespasser?

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a routine speech before a private group at the Country Club of York Tuesday afternoon for Senator Scott Wagner (R-York).

But then a camera in the back of the ballroom caught his eye.

“Are you a member here? How did you get in?” Wagner asked the person with the camera.

“I just came in,” the photographer, who cannot be seen in the video, said.

During a brief interrogation, the photographer admitted that he was not invited and that he was taking video for American Bridge, a left-leaning group out of Washington, D.C. The photographer is really a tracker and his assignment is to follow candidates with a camera and try to catch them doing or saying something wrong.

Wagner, who is a Republican candidate for governor, explained to the audience what a tracker is.

“You’re about to see your senator in action,” he told the group as he started moving toward the cameraman.

The audience applauded as Wagner promised to confiscate the man’s camera.

The video, provided by American Bridge, shows Wagner come at the cameraman.

“You want to take the tripod? I’ll take the camera,” Wagner said.

The cameraman objected.

“I’m taking it,” Wagner said as he took the camera.

The cameraman, whom American Bridge refused to identify, uses his cellphone camera to record what happened next.

He followed Wagner into a hallway. Wagner walked briskly ahead of him but then stopped, turned around, and came back.

“Can I please have my camera back? It’s my property,” the cameraman asked.

Wagner, still walking toward him, aggressively pushed the cellphone with his hand.

“You just assaulted,” the stunned photographer said.

“I didn’t assault you,” Wagner replied.

The senator told him to stop recording. The cameraman continued, saying it’s for his own protection.

“I’m scared right now,” the photographer said.

Wagner insisted that the photographer crashed his private meeting on private property and that the country club, of which Wagner is a member, has numerous ‘No Trespassing’ signs.

“Private means private, Dennis. If you break into my house at night you’re going to have a bad experience,” Wagner said in an interview with ABC27.

The photographer insists he was assaulted.

Spring Garden Township Police confirmed Wednesday that it did respond and is investigating, but thus far no charges have been filed against either man.

“I think the video shows Scott Wagner can’t handle the pressure of being a candidate in 2017,” American Bridge Spokesperson Lizzie Price said.

Pennsylvania Democrats splashed the video across the state and their website. They believe they got their “gotcha” moment, calling Wagner unhinged.

The senator sees it differently.

“You know what? I’m not gonna allow someone to come in and push me around, period,” Wagner said.

But the video shows only one person pushing. Perhaps it’s just the opening salvo in what figures to be a rough and tumble gubernatorial race.

“Assault is not acceptable, period,” Price said. “What’s his plan for leading the state of Pennsylvania, beat everyone up?”

