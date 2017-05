HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Emergency dispatchers say a school bus was involved in a minor crash this afternoon in Harrisburg.

It happened around 3 p.m. on 29th St. near Derry St.

Students were on the bus at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

At least one other vehicle was involved.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...