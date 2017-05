LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – East Lampeter police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing from a Famous Footwear Outlet store.

The man caught on surveillance footage reportedly took three pairs of shoes, valued at $170, from the store at 623 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter Township police Officer Heistand at 717-291-4676.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...