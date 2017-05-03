Police: Man who damaged vending machine was angry at lottery system

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of damaging a Pennsylvania Lottery vending machine was angry at the lottery system, according to state police.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police in Lancaster were called to the 2200 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. The response followed a report that someone damaged a vending machine at the Speedway store.

Police identified Michael Finch, a 36-year-old Quarryville resident, as the suspect.

According to police, Finch was angry at the lottery system and intended to make a statement by damaging the machine.

He was charged with criminal mischief.

