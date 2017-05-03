Police: Man who damaged vending machine was angry at lottery system

WHTM Staff Published:

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man accused of damaging a Pennsylvania Lottery vending machine was angry at the lottery system, according to state police.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police in Lancaster were called to the 2200 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. The response followed a report that someone damaged a vending machine at the Speedway store.

Police identified Michael Finch, a 36-year-old Quarryville resident, as the suspect.

According to police, Finch was angry at the lottery system and intended to make a statement by damaging the machine.

He was charged with criminal mischief.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s