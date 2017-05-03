Police: DUI driver crashes, abandons vehicle

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro police say an 18-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs when he slammed into a wall and then fled the scene.

Blake Shumaker, of Enola, is facing DUI and related charges in connection to the March 26 incident near the 500 block of N. Enola Drive.

Police responded around 1:45 a.m. that day and located Shumaker’s vehicle near the scene.

Shumaker was arrested on April 26.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...