New jobs coming to Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Retailer Sam’s Club is gearing up to staff its new Hanover store with 175 new employees.
Store officials and community leaders cut a ribbon this week to open the Sam’s Club Hiring and Membership Center at 1000 Carlisle Street in Hanover.
The center will assist job applicants with information on landing a job at the new Sam’s Club outlet that’s currently under construction at 261 Wilson Avenue.
Full and part-time positions are available. The store plans to open this fall.
Applicants can find more on the job openings at careers.walmart.com.