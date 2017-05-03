New jobs coming to Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Retailer Sam’s Club is gearing up to staff its new Hanover store with 175 new employees.

Store officials and community leaders cut a ribbon this week to open the Sam’s Club Hiring and Membership Center at 1000 Carlisle Street in Hanover.

The center will assist job applicants with information​ on landing a job at the new Sam’s Club outlet that’s currently under construction at 261 Wilson Avenue.

Full and part-time positions are available. The store plans to open this fall.

Applicants can find more on the job openings at careers.walmart.com.

