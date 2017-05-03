New jobs coming to Hanover

By Published:

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) –  Retailer Sam’s Club is gearing up to staff its new Hanover store with 175 new employees.

Store officials and community leaders cut a ribbon this week to open the Sam’s Club Hiring and Membership Center at 1000 Carlisle Street in Hanover.

The center will assist job applicants with information​ on landing a job at the new Sam’s Club outlet that’s currently under construction at 261 Wilson Avenue.

Full and part-time positions are available.  The store plans to open this fall.

Applicants can find more on the job openings at careers.walmart.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s