Mother starts I Care Foundation after daughter’s heroin overdose

People can buy t-shirts & pillows for the I Care Foundation.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Middletown woman lost her daughter to a heroin overdose in March. She’s turning her grief into action by starting a non-profit in her daughter’s honor.

Stacks of t-shirts and pillows line Wendy Loranzo’s dining room table. Helping others with a drug or alcohol addiction is the reason behind them.

Elizabeth Loranzo died of a heroin overdose in March.

Her daughter Elizabeth died of a heroin overdose, and Wendy wants to prevent other families from going through the same tragedy.

She started the I Care Foundation. The Facebook page has more than 1,400 followers in just one week.

The foundation’s four goals to help people dealing with a drug or alcohol addiction are compassion, advocacy, recovery, and education. The money from sales will be used to coordinate counseling groups for those battling addiction and their families, get speakers into schools, and provide vivitrol to people who can’t afford it.

“This drug doesn’t discriminate. It will hit any socioeconomic family there is, so I just want parents to know that it’s okay to ask for help and that there is help out there,” Loranzo said.

You can learn more information about the organization and order merchandise by going to I Care’s Facebook page.

